28 May 2018

Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhoea/Cholera, Epidemiological Week 19 (7th -13th -May 2018)

from World Health Organization, Government of Somalia
Published on 13 May 2018 View Original
HIGHLIGHTS

  • A total of 312 new cases of suspected AWD/cholera were reported in week 19 compared to 296 cases in week 18
  • A total of 4 new suspected cholera deaths were reported from Banadir (2) and Kismayo(2)
  • A cumulative total of 3,280 cases including 21 deaths have been reported since December 2017
  • The new AWD/cholera cases reported in Beletweyne started in December 2017. All the new outbreaks in Banadir, Kismayo, Jowhar ,Bulo barde and Afgoye started in 2018
  • 169 cases were reported from flood affected Lower Shabelle and Lower Jubba regions

  • zero AWD/Cholera alerts where received of which were true alerts from online EWARN system.

    KEY FIGURES

  • 312 new cases and 4 new deaths

  • 48% of the new cases were female
  • 43% of the cases were children below 2 years of age.
  • 100% of the cases had not received Oral Cholera Vaccine in three regions Banadir Lower Shabelle and Lower Jubba.
  • 19 districts in 4 regions have reported new AWD cases since December 2017
  • 3,280 cumulative case including 21 deaths since December 2017 (CFR 0.6%).

