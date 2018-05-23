23 May 2018

Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhoea/Cholera, Epidemiological Week 18 (30th April to 6th May 2018)

Report
from World Health Organization, Government of Somalia
Published on 06 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (722.55 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• A total of 296 new cases of suspected AWD/cholera with 4 deaths were reported in week 18 compared to 112 cases and2 deaths in week 17

• In Lower Shabelle, new AWD/Cholera cases were reported Afgoye, Lower Jubba while in Banadir new cases were reported in 15 districts in week 18

• A cumulative total of 2,968 cases including 17 deaths have been reported since December 2017

• The new AWD/cholera cases reported in Beletweyne started in December 2017. All the new outbreaks in Banadir, Kismayo, Jowhar ,BuloBarde and Afgoye started in 2018

• The current cholera outbreak is associated with the current floods that have affected 718,000 people and displacing 220,000 in 4 states

KEY FIGURES

• 296 new cases and 4 death

• 43% of the new cases were female

• 42% of the cases were below2 years

• 100% of the cases had not received Oral Cholera Vaccine in three regions Banadir Lower Shabelle and Lower Jubba.

• 18 districts in 5 regions have reported new AWD case since December 2017

• 2,968 cumulative case including 17 deaths since December 2017.

• 0.6% overall Case Fatality Rate (CFR)

