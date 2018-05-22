Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhoea/Cholera, Epidemiological Week 16 (16-22 April 2018)
from World Health Organization, Government of Somalia
Report
Published on 22 Apr 2018 — View Original
HIGHLIGHTS
- A total of 192 new cases of suspected AWD/cholera with 1 death were reported in week 16 compared to 178cases and1 deaths in week 15
- In Lower Jubba, new AWD/Cholera cases were reported in Kismayo whilst in Banadir new cases were reported in 11 districts in week 16
- A cumulative total of 2,460 cases including 11 deaths have been reported since December 2017
- The new AWD/cholera cases reported in Beletweyne started in December 2017. All the new outbreaks in Banadir, Kismayo, Jowhar and BuloBarde started in 2018
- The current cholera outbreak in Banadir and Kismayo Lower Jubba is associated with use of contaminated water from unprotected water sources
KEY FIGURES
- 192 new cases and 1 death
- 51% of the new cases were female
- 37% of the cases were below2 years
- 99% of the cases had not received Oral Cholera Vaccine in two regions Banadir and Lower Jubba.
- 17 districts in 4 regions have reported new AWD case since December 2017
- 2,460 cumulative case including 11 deaths since December 2017.
- 0.4% overall Case Fatality Rate (CFR)