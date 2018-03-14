Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhea/Cholera, Epidemiological Week 9 (26th Feb - 4th Mar 2018)

HIGHLIGHTS

A total of 174 new cases of AWD no deaths were reported in week 9 compared to 148 AWD cases no deaths death in week 8.

In Middle Shabelle, new AWD/Cholera cases were reported in Jowhar while in Banadir, Hiiran and Lower Jubba new cases were reported in 13 districts.

A cumulative total of 1,313 cases including 8 deaths have been reported since December 2017.

The new AWD/cholera cases reported in Beletweyne started in December 2017. All the new outbreaks in Banadir,Kismayo and Jowhar started in 2018

The current cholera outbreak in Middle Shabelle, Kismayo Banadir and Beletweyn is associated to the use of contaminated water from unprotected water sources. For Hiran and Middle Shabelle regions, the situation has been worsened by complete Dryness of Shabelle River for several months.