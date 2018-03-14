14 Mar 2018

Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhea/Cholera, Epidemiological Week 7 (12th - 18th Feb 2018)

Report
from World Health Organization, Government of Somalia
Published on 18 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (698.53 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • A total of 138 new cases of AWD and 5 deaths were reported in week 7 compared to 98 AWD cases and 1 death in week 6.

  • In Middle Shabelle, new AWD/Cholera cases were reported in Jowhar while in Banadir, Hiiran and Lower Jubba new cases were reported in 11 districts.

  • A cumulative total of 989 cases plus 8 deaths have been reported since December 2017.

  • The new AWD/cholera cases reported in Beletweyne started in December 2017. All the new outbreaks in Banadir,Kismayo and Jowhar started in 2018

  • The current AWD/cholera outbreak in Middle Shabelle, Kismayo Banadir and Beletweyn is associated to the use of contaminated water from unprotected water sources

  • Of the 10 stool samples collected from Jowhar in week 7 in Middle Shabelle,9 were positive for V. cholera.

KEY FIGURES

  • 138 new cases and 5 deaths.

  • 48% of the new cases were female.

  • 67% of the cases were children below 5 years.

  • 95% of the cases did not receive Oral Cholera Vaccine.

  • 16 districts in 4 regions have reported new AWD cases since December 2017.

  • 989 cumulative cases and 8 deaths since December 2017.

  • 0.8% overall Case Fatality Rate (CFR)

