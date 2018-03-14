Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhea/Cholera, Epidemiological Week 7 (12th - 18th Feb 2018)

HIGHLIGHTS

A total of 138 new cases of AWD and 5 deaths were reported in week 7 compared to 98 AWD cases and 1 death in week 6.

In Middle Shabelle, new AWD/Cholera cases were reported in Jowhar while in Banadir, Hiiran and Lower Jubba new cases were reported in 11 districts.

A cumulative total of 989 cases plus 8 deaths have been reported since December 2017.

The new AWD/cholera cases reported in Beletweyne started in December 2017. All the new outbreaks in Banadir,Kismayo and Jowhar started in 2018

The current AWD/cholera outbreak in Middle Shabelle, Kismayo Banadir and Beletweyn is associated to the use of contaminated water from unprotected water sources