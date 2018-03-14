Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhea/Cholera, Epidemiological Week 7 (12th - 18th Feb 2018)
HIGHLIGHTS
A total of 138 new cases of AWD and 5 deaths were reported in week 7 compared to 98 AWD cases and 1 death in week 6.
In Middle Shabelle, new AWD/Cholera cases were reported in Jowhar while in Banadir, Hiiran and Lower Jubba new cases were reported in 11 districts.
A cumulative total of 989 cases plus 8 deaths have been reported since December 2017.
The new AWD/cholera cases reported in Beletweyne started in December 2017. All the new outbreaks in Banadir,Kismayo and Jowhar started in 2018
The current AWD/cholera outbreak in Middle Shabelle, Kismayo Banadir and Beletweyn is associated to the use of contaminated water from unprotected water sources
Of the 10 stool samples collected from Jowhar in week 7 in Middle Shabelle,9 were positive for V. cholera.
KEY FIGURES
138 new cases and 5 deaths.
48% of the new cases were female.
67% of the cases were children below 5 years.
95% of the cases did not receive Oral Cholera Vaccine.
16 districts in 4 regions have reported new AWD cases since December 2017.
989 cumulative cases and 8 deaths since December 2017.
0.8% overall Case Fatality Rate (CFR)