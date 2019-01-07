Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhea/Cholera Epidemiological Week 52 (24th – 30rd Dec 2018)

HIGHLIGHTS

• A total of 30 new cases of AWD/cholera were reported in week 52 compared to 26 cases week 51

• No new death was reported in week 52

• A cumulative total of 6,761 cases including 46 deaths have been reported since December 2017 from 5 regions

• The cholera outbreak has been contained in 4 regions, however active transmission is still in Banadir region

KEY FIGURES

• 30 new cases with no new death

• 57% of the new cases were female

• 63% of the cases were ≤5 years

• Cases reported in week 52 did not received cholera vaccine

• A total of 23 districts in 5 regions have reported cholera cases since December 2017

• 6,761 cumulative case including 46 deaths since December 2017 (CFR 0.7%).