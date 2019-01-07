Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhea/Cholera Epidemiological Week 52 (24th – 30rd Dec 2018)
HIGHLIGHTS
• A total of 30 new cases of AWD/cholera were reported in week 52 compared to 26 cases week 51
• No new death was reported in week 52
• A cumulative total of 6,761 cases including 46 deaths have been reported since December 2017 from 5 regions
• The cholera outbreak has been contained in 4 regions, however active transmission is still in Banadir region
KEY FIGURES
• 30 new cases with no new death
• 57% of the new cases were female
• 63% of the cases were ≤5 years
• Cases reported in week 52 did not received cholera vaccine
• A total of 23 districts in 5 regions have reported cholera cases since December 2017
• 6,761 cumulative case including 46 deaths since December 2017 (CFR 0.7%).