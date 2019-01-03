Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhea/Cholera, Epidemiological Week 51 (17th - 23h Dec 2018)

Highlights

• A total of 26 new cases of AWD/cholera were reported in week 51 compared to 36 cases week 50

• No new death was reported in week 51

• A cumulative total of 6,731 cases including 46 deaths have been reported since December 2017 from 5 regions

• The cholera outbreak has been contained in 4 regions, however active transmission is still in Banadir region

Key Figures

• 26 new cases with no new death

• 54% of the new cases were female

• 54% of the cases were ≤5 years

• Cases reported in week 51 did not

received cholera vaccine in 2017/2018

• A total of 23 districts in 5 regions have reported cholera cases since the start of the outbreak

• 6,731 cumulative case including 46 deaths since December 2017 (CFR 0.7%).