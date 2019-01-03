Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhea/Cholera, Epidemiological Week 50 (10 - 16h Dec 2018)

Highlights

• A total of 36 new cases of AWD/cholera were reported in week 50 compared to 32 cases week 49

• 1 new death was reported in week 50

• A cumulative total of 6,705 cases including 46 deaths have been reported since December 2017 from 5 regions

• The cholera outbreak has been contained in 4 regions, however active transmission is still in Banadir region

Key Figures

• 36 new cases with 1 new death in week 50

• 58% of the new cases were female

• 61% of the cases were 5 years and below

• Cases reported in week 50 did not received cholera vaccine in 2017/2018

• A total of 23 districts in 5 regions have reported cholera cases since the start of the outbreak

• 6,705 cumulative case including 46 deaths since December 2017 (CFR 0.7%).