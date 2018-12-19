Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhea/Cholera, Epidemiological Week 49 (03 Dec - 09 Dec 2018)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of AWD/Cholera cases reported in week 49 was 32 similar to week 48 where 32 cases were reported

• No new death was reported in week 49

• A cumulative total of 6,669 cases including 45 deaths have been reported since December 2017

• The cholera outbreak has been contained in 4 regions, however active transmission is still reported in Banadir region

KEY FIGURES

• 32 new cases with no new death in week

• 50% of the new cases were female

• 75% of the cases were 5years and below.

• Cases reported in week 49 have not received cholera vaccine in 2017/2018

• 23 districts in 4 regions have reported new AWD case since December 2017

• 6,669 cumulative case including 45 deaths since December 2017 (CFR 0.7%).

AWD/Cholera situation in Somalia

The cholera outbreak which started in December 2017 in Beletweyne, along river Shabelle, spread to Jowhar, Kismayo, Afgoye Merka and Banadir.

Increased cases were reported from these areas with a peak between weeks 21 and 23.

The AWD/cholera cases have declined since week 29 (fig 1). In week 49, only Banadir region reported 32 new cases.

Active transmission of AWD/cholera was reported in 8 districts of Banadir region (Darkenly, Daynile, Hodan, Madina, Hamarjabjab, Waberi, Wardigley Heliwa districts) (fig 2). As shown in table 1, 32 cases of AWD/Cholera were reported in week 49. The Oral Cholera Vaccination that was implemented in 13 high risk districts in 2017/2018 of the central region has greatly contributed to the reduction in the number of new AWD/cholera cases compared to the same time in 2017(fig 1).