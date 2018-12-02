Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhea/Cholera, Epidemiological Week 48 (26th Nov - 2nd Dec 2018)

HIGHLIGHTS

• There was an increase in the number of AWD/Cholera cases reported from 18 in week 47 to 32 in week 48.

• No new death was reported in week 48.

• A cumulative total of 6,637 cases including 45 deaths have been reported since December 2017

• The cholera outbreak has been contained in 4 regions, however active transmission is still reported in Banadir region

• A total of 5579 received Oral cholera vaccination between 17th and 21st November in 5 villages of Hudur by using the stock balance there from SCI OCV campaign.

KEY FIGURES

• 32 new cases with no new death in week 48

• 38% of the new cases were female

• 69% of the cases were 5years and below.

• Cases reported in week 48 did not receive cholera vaccine in 2017

• 23 districts in 4 regions have reported new AWD case since December 2017

• 6,637 cumulative case including 45 deaths since December 2017 (CFR 0.7%)

AWD/Cholera situation in Somalia

Generally, the AWD/cholera cases have been on the decline since weeks 29 (fig 1). In week 48, only Banadir regions reported new cases. The cholera outbreak that started in December 2017 in Beletweyne along river Shabelle has spread to Jowhar, Kismayo, Afgoye Merka and Banadir.

Over the past 17 weeks, there has been decline in the number of AWD/Cholera cases reported. In week ending 2 nd Dec- 2018, active transmission of AWD/cholera was reported 9 districts of Banadir region (Darkenly, Daynile, Hodan, Madina, Howlwadag, Hamarjabjab, Hamarweyn, Wardigley Abdiaziz districts) (fig 2). As shown in table 1, there was increase in the number of cases reported from 18 in week 47 to 32 in week 48. The Oral Cholera Vaccination that was implemented in 11 high risk districts in 2017 of the central region has greatly contributed to the reduction in the number of new AWD/cholera cases compared to the same time in 2017(fig 1).