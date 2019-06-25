Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhea/Cholera Epidemiological Week 23 (3rd - 9th -June 2019)

**HIGHLIGHTS **

• A total of 149 new cases of Cholera were reported in week 23 from Banadir CTC

• No death was reported in week 23

• No cases of Cholera were reported from weeks 1 to 7 due to closure of CTCs

• A cumulative total of 7,650 cases including 46 deaths were reported from December 2017 to 9 June 2019 in 5 regions

• Only Banadir region has active cases of cholera to date.

• Due to limited funding, response activities are constrained

KEY FIGURES

• 149 new cases with no death

• 47% of the new cases were female

• 69% of the cases were ≤5 years

• All Cases reported in week 23 had never received cholera vaccine

• A total of 17 districts in Banadir region have reported cholera cases from February 9 June 2019

• 7,650 cumulative cases including 46 deaths from December 2017 till 9 June 2019 (CFR 0.6%)