Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhea/Cholera Epidemiological Week 15 (8 -14-April 2019)
**HIGHLIGHTS **
• A total of 30 new cases of Cholera were reported in week 15 from Banadir CTC
• No death was reported in week 15
• No cases of Cholera were reported from weeks 1 to 7 due to closure of CTCs
• A cumulative total of 7,063 cases including 46 deaths were reported from December 2017 to 14 April 2019 in 5 regions
• Only Banadir region has active cases of cholera to date
• Due to limited funding, response activities are constrained
KEY FIGURES
• 30 new cases with no death
• 40% of the new cases were female
• 57% of the cases were ≤5 years
• All Cases reported in week 15 had never received cholera vaccine
• A total of 16 districts in Banadir region have reported cholera cases from February 14 April 2019
• 7,063 cumulative cases including 46 deaths from December 2017 till 14 April 2019 (CFR 0.7%)