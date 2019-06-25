Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhea/Cholera Epidemiological Week 15 (8 -14-April 2019)

**HIGHLIGHTS **

• A total of 30 new cases of Cholera were reported in week 15 from Banadir CTC

• No death was reported in week 15

• No cases of Cholera were reported from weeks 1 to 7 due to closure of CTCs

• A cumulative total of 7,063 cases including 46 deaths were reported from December 2017 to 14 April 2019 in 5 regions

• Only Banadir region has active cases of cholera to date

• Due to limited funding, response activities are constrained

KEY FIGURES

• 30 new cases with no death

• 40% of the new cases were female

• 57% of the cases were ≤5 years

• All Cases reported in week 15 had never received cholera vaccine

• A total of 16 districts in Banadir region have reported cholera cases from February 14 April 2019

• 7,063 cumulative cases including 46 deaths from December 2017 till 14 April 2019 (CFR 0.7%)