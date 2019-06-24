24 Jun 2019

Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhea/Cholera Epidemiological Week 13 (25 -31 March 2019)

Report
from World Health Organization, Government of Somalia
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (154.43 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• A total of 40 new cases of Cholera were reported in week 13 from Banadir CTC

• No death was reported in week 13

• No cases of AWD/Cholera were reported from weeks 1 to 7 due to closure of CTCs

• A cumulative total of 7,005 cases including 46 deaths were reported from December 2017 to 31 March 2019 in 5 regions

• Only Banadir region has active cases of cholera to date

• Due to limited funding, response activities are constrained

KEY FIGURES

• 40 new cases with no death

• 58% of the new cases were female

• 45% of the cases were ≤5 years

• All Cases reported in week 13 had never received cholera vaccine

• A total of 16 districts in Banadir region have reported cholera cases from February 31 March 2019

• 7,005 cumulative cases including 46 deaths from December 2017 till 31 Mar 2019 (CFR 0.7%)

