Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhea/Cholera Epidemiological Week 13 (25 -31 March 2019)
HIGHLIGHTS
• A total of 40 new cases of Cholera were reported in week 13 from Banadir CTC
• No death was reported in week 13
• No cases of AWD/Cholera were reported from weeks 1 to 7 due to closure of CTCs
• A cumulative total of 7,005 cases including 46 deaths were reported from December 2017 to 31 March 2019 in 5 regions
• Only Banadir region has active cases of cholera to date
• Due to limited funding, response activities are constrained
KEY FIGURES
• 40 new cases with no death
• 58% of the new cases were female
• 45% of the cases were ≤5 years
• All Cases reported in week 13 had never received cholera vaccine
• A total of 16 districts in Banadir region have reported cholera cases from February 31 March 2019
• 7,005 cumulative cases including 46 deaths from December 2017 till 31 Mar 2019 (CFR 0.7%)