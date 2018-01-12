12 Jan 2018

Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhea/Cholera, Epidemiological Week 1 (1 – 7 January 2018)

Report
from World Health Organization, Government of Somalia
Published on 07 Jan 2018
Download PDF (832.97 KB)

Highlights
- A total of 90 new cases including 1 death of AWD were reported in week 1 compared to 53 cases in week 52 in two Region.
- In Hiraan, new AWD/Cholera cases were reported in Beletweyne while in Banadir new AWD/Cholera cases were reported in Daynile district.
- A cumulative total of 90 cases and 1 death have been reported in 8 districts of 2 regions of South central since January 2018.
- The new AWD/cholera cases reported in Beletweyne and Daynile districts are a continuation of AWD/Cholera cases that affected 9 districts of 2 states of Somalia.
- Out of 7 stool samples collected from Banadir region 2 were positive for V. Cholerae, Ogawa, O1.

Key Figures
- 90 new cases
- 1 death
- 47% of the new cases were female
- 58% of the cases were below 5 years
- 84% of the cases did not receive Oral cholera vaccine
- 9 district reported new AWD cases in two region
- 90 cumulative cases for 2018
- 1 cumulative death
- 1.1% overall case fatality rate

