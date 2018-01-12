Situation Report for Acute Watery Diarrhea/Cholera, Epidemiological Week 1 (1 – 7 January 2018)

Highlights

- A total of 90 new cases including 1 death of AWD were reported in week 1 compared to 53 cases in week 52 in two Region.

- In Hiraan, new AWD/Cholera cases were reported in Beletweyne while in Banadir new AWD/Cholera cases were reported in Daynile district.

- A cumulative total of 90 cases and 1 death have been reported in 8 districts of 2 regions of South central since January 2018.

- The new AWD/cholera cases reported in Beletweyne and Daynile districts are a continuation of AWD/Cholera cases that affected 9 districts of 2 states of Somalia.

- Out of 7 stool samples collected from Banadir region 2 were positive for V. Cholerae, Ogawa, O1.

Key Figures

- 90 new cases

- 1 death

- 47% of the new cases were female

- 58% of the cases were below 5 years

- 84% of the cases did not receive Oral cholera vaccine

- 9 district reported new AWD cases in two region

- 90 cumulative cases for 2018

- 1 cumulative death

- 1.1% overall case fatality rate