Situation Overview: Somalia Household Expenditure Study, December 2018

Introduction

The 2016-17 drought and ongoing dry conditions have contributed to a rapid deterioration of the humanitarian context in Somalia. The economic impact of the drought has been particularly devastating for rural communities, whose livelihoods are often based solely around agro-pastoral activities. The European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) funded an Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) program through the Somali Cash Consortium, with the aim to improve food security outcomes and financial resilience.

The program targeted households of both Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) and nondisplaced communities impacted by drought, through monthly mobile money payments.

The Somali Cash Consortium sought to provide vulnerable populations in 30 of the worst affected districts with monthly multipurpose unconditional cash transfers. The cash transfer amounts ranged from USD 60-85 per household, varying by location, and were based on the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) and ECHO requirements. Program implementation began in January 2018, and ran in two phases until December 2018, with varying durations of UCT payments among beneficiaries.

To gain a better understanding of how recipients utilise cash transfers and prioritise spending needs, REACH, through the Somali Cash Consortium, conducted a study on the expenditure patterns of cash transfer beneficiaries.

Key findings

• Both IDP and non-displaced beneficiaries spent a significant portion of UCT funds on food. However, IDPs spent more on food as a proportion of their overall spending (47%), than non-displaced households (40%).

• Despite devoting a substantial portion of their expenditure budget to food, respondents reported an inability to meet their monthly food needs. Family size was a major variant and determinant of how far the UCT payment would stretch for both IDP and nondisplaced households, with larger families generally running out of money more quickly.

• Aggregated expenditure on food, foodrelated debt, water, and the necessary supplies to prepare food (e.g. firewood), makes it clear that the assessed beneficiaries spend the majority of their income, and thus the UCT funds, on basic survival needs.

• UCTs have opened up access to credit that previously did not exist for most IDPs. Nondisplaced respondents described a boost in access to credit that they attributed to their beneficiary status, despite some households only receiving money for three months.

Household income sources During Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) a higher proportion of IDP households than non-displaced households reported the cash transfer program as their sole source of income. This was particularly true of femaleheaded households. Among IDPs with alternate sources of income, the most frequently cited were daily labour jobs in construction, which are typically intermittent and poorly paid. The overall monthly income of these additional sources of income was estimated at USD 10-15 by respondents, depending on the number of days worked. Other sources of income included the intermittent sale of firewood or charcoal (gathered or produced near the camp), as well as occasional domestic remittances.

Non-displaced respondents tended to have more income sources than IDPs, with respondents reporting daily labour, subsistence livestock produce, and subsistence farming as the three most common sources of income, aside from the UCT payments. Again, the access to (limited) livestock and agricultural assets reported by non-displaced households points to their greater financial security in comparison to IDPs.