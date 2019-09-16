Situation of human rights in Somalia - Report of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Somalia (A/HRC/42/62) (Advance Edited Version)

Human Rights Council

Forty-second session 9–27 September 2019

Agenda item 10

Technical assistance and capacity-building

Summary

In the present report, the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Somalia, Bahame Tom Nyanduga, highlights the situation of human rights during the past year and traces the challenges and achievements as regards their enjoyment and the measures adopted to address the challenges since the establishment of the mandate more than 25 years ago.

The Independent Expert argues that Somalia has recorded considerable progress in establishing conditions for the enjoyment of human rights with the support of the international community.

Notwithstanding the challenges, including terror attacks, insecurity, human rights violations, poverty and inter-clan conflicts, the country’s transition to a democratic State is advancing.

The Independent Expert urges the international community to continue to support Somalia at this critical stage and proposes a set of recommendations for lasting peace and reconciliation.

I. Introduction

The report of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Somalia,

Bahame Tom Nyanduga, is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 39/23.

The Council requested him to work closely with the Federal Government of Somalia at the national and subnational levels, as well as with all United Nations bodies, including the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), other relevant international organizations, civil society and all relevant human rights mechanisms, and to assist Somalia, inter alia, in the implementation of its national and international human rights obligations. The Council also requested the Independent Expert to report to it at its forty-second session and to the General Assembly at its seventy-fourth session. In the present report, the Independent Expert assesses the human rights situation in Somalia over the past year and reviews the achievements and challenges since the establishment of the mandate more than 25 years ago.

A. Establishment of the mandate