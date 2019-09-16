Situation of human rights in Somalia - Report of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Somalia (A/HRC/42/62) (Advance Edited Version)
Human Rights Council
Forty-second session 9–27 September 2019
Agenda item 10
Technical assistance and capacity-building
Summary
In the present report, the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Somalia, Bahame Tom Nyanduga, highlights the situation of human rights during the past year and traces the challenges and achievements as regards their enjoyment and the measures adopted to address the challenges since the establishment of the mandate more than 25 years ago.
The Independent Expert argues that Somalia has recorded considerable progress in establishing conditions for the enjoyment of human rights with the support of the international community.
Notwithstanding the challenges, including terror attacks, insecurity, human rights violations, poverty and inter-clan conflicts, the country’s transition to a democratic State is advancing.
The Independent Expert urges the international community to continue to support Somalia at this critical stage and proposes a set of recommendations for lasting peace and reconciliation.
I. Introduction
The report of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Somalia,
Bahame Tom Nyanduga, is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 39/23.
The Council requested him to work closely with the Federal Government of Somalia at the national and subnational levels, as well as with all United Nations bodies, including the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), other relevant international organizations, civil society and all relevant human rights mechanisms, and to assist Somalia, inter alia, in the implementation of its national and international human rights obligations. The Council also requested the Independent Expert to report to it at its forty-second session and to the General Assembly at its seventy-fourth session.
In the present report, the Independent Expert assesses the human rights situation in Somalia over the past year and reviews the achievements and challenges since the establishment of the mandate more than 25 years ago.
A. Establishment of the mandate
The mandate of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Somalia was established pursuant to resolution 1993/86 of the Commission on Human Rights (see E/CN.4/1993/122).
The resolution requested the Secretary-General to appoint an independent expert to assist the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia in developing a longterm programme of advisory services for re-establishing human rights and the rule of law in Somalia, including a democratic constitution, as well as the holding of periodic and genuine elections by universal suffrage and secret ballot (see E/CN.4/1993/122).
In March 1995, the Commission on Human Rights adopted resolution 1995/56, which called upon all parties to the conflict in Somalia to work towards a peaceful solution to the crisis. It requested the Independent Expert to study ways to re-establish respect for human rights and the rule of law, strengthening the police and the judicial and prison systems in Somalia, and how best to implement a programme of advisory services for Somalia.
The mandate of the Independent Expert was extended by the Human Rights Council in 20071 and the reports of the mandate have been considered under agenda item 10 on technical assistance and capacity-building since 2008 (see A/HRC/7/26).