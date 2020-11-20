Shelter Cluster Somalia Fact Sheet - October 2020

NEEDS ANALYSIS

2.6 million people are internally displaced in Somalia. New displacements are reported regularly due to armed conflicts, natural disasters and evictions. The displaced live mainly in makeshift shelters in congested informal settlements concentrated in the peripheries of major cities and towns, lacking security of tenure. Around 2.2 million people are in need of shelter and NFI assistance. They are exposed to extreme weather conditions, forced evictions and other protection risks. They also lack basic household items. Decongestion is needed at settlements and shelters level to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19. A total of 237 IDP sites that host over 98,000 IDP HHs have been identified as highrisk sites for COVID 19 transmission. In the month of October, according to PRMN report, around 35,000 people have been displaced due to floods. The most affected district is Jowhar (27,000 people displaced) in Middle Shabelle region. Shelter and NFI assistance is urgently needed for the flood affected population.

GAPS / CHALLENGES

• Shelter and NFI stocks have been exhausted across Somalia and this has hampered response to people in need.

• Shelter Cluster has been severely underfunded affecting humanitarian shelter response in timely and effective manner.

RESPONSE

During the month of October 2020, the Shelter Cluster partners assisted: 30,600 people with non-food items (NFI) kits. Standard non-food items kit consists of plastic sheets, blankets, jerry cans, sleeping mats, mosquito net, solar lamp and kitchen sets.

• 18,377 persons were assisted with Shelter Kits. A shelter kit includes plastic sheets, supporting poles, a rope for tying down the structure, nails and other items.

• 1200 persons were assisted with transitional Shelter.

This brings the total number of people assisted with Shelter and NFI to 271,954 (19% of target) and 365,599 (28% of target) respectively.