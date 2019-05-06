Severity of needs in IDP-hosting districts - Detailed Site Assessment - Somalia, September 2018 - January 2019

Background

While an estimated 2.5 million people live in displacement sites in Somalia, existing information on exact locations and site level vulnerabilities is sparse, and existing assessments have been ad-hoc and unharmonised, resulting in low comparability and verification.

The Detailed Site Assessment (DSA) was triggered in coordination with the Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster in order to provide the humanitarian community with information on location of IDP sites, access to services and facilities and the humanitarian needs of the residents.

This factsheet presents the comparative analysis from the second round of the DSA which took place from September 2018 to January 2019 assessing a total of 1,778 sites in 59 districts. The first round of the DSA took place from October 2017 to March 2018 assessing a total of 1,843 sites in 48 districts.

These factsheets aim to support the humanitarian actors in the prioritisation of areas of intervention at the national level. In addition, in the seven districts2 where the CCCM cluster had a strong presence of partners, the DSA questionnaire was used, so that these districts could also be included in the DSA and severity ranking analysis.