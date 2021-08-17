Settlement Patterns in Somalia: A Case study on Belet Weyne District

Introduction

According to most statistics, Somalia is one of the few countries whose population still resides predominately in rural area, although it is experiencing rapid urbanization, and projected to become predominately urban by 2050.

Most policies, plans and programmes give much more attention to those aspects connected with the urban growth rather than to those concerning rural areas. This unbalanced interest can be explained by different converging factors, most notably the security challenges, which force government and international organizations to operate in a limited space often restricted to urban settlements, but also the widespread belief that cities are viewed as the uncontested engines of growth for an economy.

This is reflected in the cartographic representations of Somalia. Outside main cities, settlements are described as rural, with no regard to marked differences in population and population densities, land uses and land use change, infrastructure provision, livelihood strategies, social and economic structures.

The urban-rural dichotomy does not properly describe different forms of urban concentration and the rich spectrum in settlement types which constitute the system of territorial organization of Somalia, nor takes into account some of the features that the urban transition is taking place nowadays in the country. Moreover, the dichotomy rural-urban has limited value in a cultural context where historically residence was nomadic or seasonal and rarely coincided with social and economic space.

This study was developed to start a process of recognition of the complex reality that characterizes the Somali territorial system and a new conceptualization of urbanization trajectories in the country, which could be extended to the Horn of Africa Region.

It does so showing different possible visual representation of the ‘blended’ environments that fall outside the current definition of urban but cannot be fully described as rural, distinguishing several identified forms that can be categorized between the urban and the rural form.

In doing so, this study suggests an alternative reading of the territory and local and trans-local flows of people, goods, labour and capital, and emphasizes the agency of smaller settlements and the country system beyond the mechanisms of international aid, formal jurisdictions and competencies.