19 May 2019

Senior Leadership of AMISOM meet with Governor of Lower Shabelle region to discuss liberated towns – Sabiid and Bariire

Report
from African Union Mission in Somalia
Published on 19 May 2019 View Original

Mogadishu, 19 May 2019 – The Head of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Ambassador Francisco Madeira and members of the senior leadership team have met with leaders of the Lower Shabelle region to exchange views on defeating Al-Shabaab.

The closed-door consultative meeting on Saturday followed recent operational successes recorded against Al-Shabaab in the Lower Shabelle region. At the meeting held at the AMISOM Mission Headquarters in Mogadishu, the Somali leaders included Ibrahim Aden Ali, the Governor of Lower Shabelle region, the Regional Police Commissioner Col. Abdi Ibrahim Jama, and Deputy Governor for Finance Affairs, Abdifitah Abdulle Yusuf.

It will be recalled that on April 2, 2019, Somali Security Forces and AMISOM troops liberated the town of Sabiid. A month later on May 3, 2019, the forces also liberated Bariire town.

The meeting among others reviewed the progress made in both recent operations, the challenges and the way forward.

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Madeira said, “We have reviewed the situation following the capture of Sabiid and Bariire. We are happy with the progress and we will continue to work jointly, in coordination with our partners. The Governor is in control, and we support him and his administration.”

