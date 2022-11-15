Security Council unanimously adopts Resolution 2661 (2022), extending 2021 text on Somalia by two days

9193RD MEETING (AM)

SC/15107

15 NOVEMBER 2022

The Security Council today decided to adopt resolution 2661 (2022), which extended resolution 2607 (2021) by two days, until 17 November 2022.

Recalling all its previous resolutions and statements of its President on the situation in Somalia, the 15-member Council, acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, unanimously adopted a rollover draft (to be issued as document S/RES/2661 (2022)), in which it decided to remain actively seized of the matter.

The meeting began at 11:50 a.m. and ended at 11:53 a.m.

For information media. Not an official record.