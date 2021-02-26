Security Council Reauthorizes Deployment of African Union Mission in Somalia, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2563 (2021)

SC/14451

The Security Council, acting unanimously during a videoconference meeting today, adopted a technical rollover resolution reauthorizing deployment of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in its current form until 14 March 2021.

Adopting resolution 2563 (2021) under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the 15-member Council decided to reauthorize the African Union’s member States to maintain their current AMISOM deployment in accordance with the terms set out in paragraphs 11 and 12 of resolution 2520 (2020).

The Council requested that the Secretary-General continue providing a logistical support package in full compliance with the Human Rights Due Diligence Policy on United Nations support to Non-United Nations security forces, through the United Nations Support Office for Somalia, uniformed AMISOM personnel, 70 Mission civilian staff and 13,900 Somali security forces.

[Security Council resolutions are currently adopted through a written procedure vote under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as first set out in a letter (document S/2020/253) by its President for March 2020 (China).]

