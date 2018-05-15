Security Council Reauthorizes African Union Member States to Maintain Deployment in Somalia Until End of July, Adopting Resolution 2415 (2018)

SC/13339

Security Council

8257th Meeting (PM)

The Security Council today decided to reauthorize member States of the African Union to maintain their deployment of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) until 31 July 2018, recalling also its decision to authorize the regional bloc to reduce the Mission’s troop and police personnel levels by the end of October.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2415 (2018) under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, the Council also authorized AMISOM to take all necessary measures — in full compliance with the obligations of participating States under international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and in full respect for Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity — to carry out its mandate as set out in operative paragraphs 7 and 8 of resolution 2372 (2017). (For more information, please see Press Release SC/12972.)

By further terms of the text, the Council recalled its decision to authorize the African Union to reduce the Mission’s level of uniformed personnel to 20,626 — to include a minimum of 1,040 AMISOM police personnel, including five Formed Police Units — by 30 October 2018. It also requested that the Secretary‑General continue to provide a logistical support package for AMISOM and 70 civilian personnel, the 10,900 Somalia National Army in joint operations with AMISOM, and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), as set out in operative paragraph 2 of resolution 2245 (2015).

The meeting began at 3:08 p.m. and ended at 3:10 p.m.

Resolution

The full text of resolution 2415 (2018) reads as follows:

“The Security Council,

“Recalling all its previous resolutions and statements of its President concerning the situation in Somalia, and underlining the importance of full compliance with these,

“Looking forward to the report of the joint assessment by 15 June 2018, recognizing the importance of adequate time to consider the recommendations of the report and in this regard, also recognizing the need for an extension to the authorization of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM),

“Determining that the situation in Somalia continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security,

“Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations,

“1. Decides to authorize the Member States of the African Union to maintain the deployment of AMISOM until 31 July 2018, authorizes AMISOM to take all necessary measures, in full compliance with participating States’ obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and in full respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity of Somalia, to carry out its mandate; as set out in paragraphs 7 and 8 of its resolution 2372 (2017), and recalls its decision to authorize the African Union to reduce the level of uniformed personnel to 20,626, to include a minimum of 1,040 AMISOM police personnel including five Formed Police Units, by 30 October 2018;

“2. Requests the Secretary‑General to continue to provide a logistical support package for AMISOM and 70 AMISOM civilians, the 10,900 Somalia National Army on joint operations with AMISOM, and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), as set out in paragraph 2 of resolution 2245 (2015);

“3. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.”

For information media. Not an official record.