Security Council Press Statement on Somalia

SC/13657

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President José Singer Weisinger (Dominican Republic):

The members of the Security Council expressed their regret at the decision of the Federal Government of Somalia to declare the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia, Nicholas Haysom, persona non grata, and took note of the statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Somalia on 4 January.

The members of the Security Council expressed their gratitude to Mr. Haysom and underlined their full support for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) and its mandate, United Nations Security Council resolution 2408 (2018).

The members of the Security Council underscored the strong and continued commitment of the international community to support peace, stability and development in Somalia, and reiterated in this regard their expectation of full cooperation between Somalia and the United Nations.

The members of the Security Council underlined that 2019 would be a critical year for Somalia, and called on its leaders to work together to advance political and security reforms.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity of Somalia.

The members of the Security Council paid tribute to the contribution of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), UNSOM, the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) and all Somali and international actors working to bring peace and stability in Somalia.

