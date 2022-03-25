Security Council Press Statement on Recent Terrorist Attacks in Somalia (SC/14840)

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Lana Zaki Nusseibeh (United Arab Emirates):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks that took place in the Aden Adde International Airport area in Mogadishu, and Beledweyne, Hirshabelle on 23 March 2022. These attacks, claimed by Al-Shabaab, resulted in the death of dozens of people and injured many more.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Somalia and wished a speedy and full recovery to those injured.

The members of the Security Council recognized and honoured the sacrifices made by Somali security forces and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) personnel during the attack, and throughout AMISOM’s 15-year deployment in Somalia.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable, and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Federal Government of Somalia and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security. They reiterated that all acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

The members of the Security Council expressed concern about the threat to peace and security posed by Al-Shabaab in Somalia and the region. They urged Somalia’s leaders to work together on critical national issues, including conclusion of the ongoing electoral process, the fight against terrorism and responding to the grave humanitarian crisis developing in Somalia.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their respect for the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Somalia.

For information media. Not an official record.