Security Council Press Statement on Al-Shabaab Terrorist Attack in Mogadishu

SC/15092

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Harold Adlai Agyeman (Ghana):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest possible terms the heinous terrorist attack by Al-Shabaab in Mogadishu on 29 October, which killed at least 100 people and injured more than 300. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the Federal Republic of Somalia and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. They welcomed the efforts of the Federal Government of Somalia with support from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to counter the threat posed by Al-Shabaab, and urged Somalia leaders to work together on the fight against terrorism.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

The members of the Security Council underlined the importance of preserving the security gains achieved in Somalia and encouraged Member States to increase the support provided to ATMIS, to enable it to continue to effectively discharge its mandate, and to the Somalia Security Forces, to support implementation of the Somalia Transition Plan.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their respect for the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Somalia.

