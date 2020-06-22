Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia until 31 August, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2527 (2020)

SC/14220

The Security Council in a 22 June videoconference meeting* extended the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) until 31 August.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2527 (2020), the 15-member Council decided UNSOM’s mandate would continue as set out in paragraph 1 of resolution 2158 (2014), which had expanded the Mission’s tasks to include support to the Federal Government and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) by providing strategic policy advice on peacebuilding and statebuilding.

The Council further decided that UNSOM should continue to implement its mandate in accordance with resolution 2461 (2019), which outlines its broader mandate.

The Council also, by the text’s provisions, requested the Secretary-General to continue to regularly provide oral updates and written reports every 90 days, as set forth in resolution 2461 (2019), with the next report due by 13 August on the situation on the ground and progress towards achieving key political benchmarks.

[Security Council resolutions are currently adopted through a written procedure vote under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as set out in a letter (document S/2020/253) by its President for March (China).]

