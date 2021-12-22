Security Council Committee on Somalia Briefed by Special Representative of Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict

SC/14752

On 10 December 2021, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Somalia (“the Committee”) was briefed by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten. During her briefing she elaborated on patterns and trends of sexual violence in Somalia. She also presented recommendations to the Committee. Her briefing was followed by an interactive dialogue with Committee members who expressed support for her important work and encouraged the continued exchange of information between her office and the Panel of Experts on Somalia.

