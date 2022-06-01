Security Council Committee Concerning Somalia Approves Updated Implementation Assistance Notice Related to Partial Lifting of Arms Embargo on Somalia

SC/14917

1 JUNE 2022

On 31 May 2022, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Somalia updated its Implementation Assistance Notice (IAN) 2: “Summary of procedural approvals and notification requirements related to the partial lifting of the arms embargo on Somalia”.

The full text of the Implementation Assistance Notice is accessible on the Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/751/notices.

