Secretary-General Welcomes Agreement Reached on Somalia Electoral Path

SG/SM/20750

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the agreement reached by the Federal Government of Somalia and Federal Member States leaders on the implementation of the 17 September Electoral Model as an outcome of the summit convened by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble. He urges all stakeholders to swiftly implement the agreement as a critical step towards the holding of a consensual and transparent electoral process without further delays.

The Secretary-General reiterates the importance of dialogue and consensus to resolve any issues that may arise during implementation, and calls for the swift establishment of credible election management bodies at the federal and state levels to conduct the process.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support the people and Government of Somalia in the implementation of the 17 September Electoral Model and the holding of a timely electoral process.