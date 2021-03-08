Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack in Somalia (6 March 2021)

SG/SM/20613

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the deadly terrorist attack that took place in Mogadishu yesterday. He extends his profound condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured. He calls for the perpetrators of this attack to be brought to justice.

The Secretary-General reiterates the full support and solidarity of the United Nations with the Government and people of Somalia in the face of such crimes. He is convinced that indiscriminate violence and attacks will not deter the Somali people in their pursuit of peace, stability and prosperity.