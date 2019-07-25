25 Jul 2019

Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack in Mogadishu, Somalia

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 24 Jul 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19677
24 JULY 2019

Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack in Mogadishu, Somalia The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the deadly terrorist attacks that took place in Mogadishu today, directed against the offices of the Benadir Regional Administration and in the surroundings of Villa Somalia.

The Secretary-General extends his deep condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones. He reiterates the full support and solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Federal Government of Somalia.

The United Nations remains committed to supporting the people of Somalia in the pursuit of peace, stability and development.

For information media. Not an official record.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.