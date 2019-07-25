SG/SM/19677

24 JULY 2019

Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack in Mogadishu, Somalia The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the deadly terrorist attacks that took place in Mogadishu today, directed against the offices of the Benadir Regional Administration and in the surroundings of Villa Somalia.

The Secretary-General extends his deep condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones. He reiterates the full support and solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Federal Government of Somalia.

The United Nations remains committed to supporting the people of Somalia in the pursuit of peace, stability and development.

