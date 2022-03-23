Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attacks in Area of Somalia’s Mogadishu International Airport

SG/SM/21200

23 MARCH 2022

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns today’s deadly attacks on compounds located inside the Aden Adde International Airport area in Mogadishu.

He expresses his deep condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery for the injured. He calls for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

The Secretary-General expresses the full solidarity and support of the United Nations with the Government and the people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism, and reaffirms its commitment to supporting them towards peace and security in Somalia.