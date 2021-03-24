Secretary-General, Deeply Concerned at Continuing Political Impasse in Somalia, Calls on Leaders to Hold Elections without Further Delay

SG/SM/20649

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General reiterates his deep concern at the continued political impasse regarding the holding of elections in Somalia, despite several rounds of consultations amongst Somali political actors, both at technical and principal levels. The protracted stalemate carries significant risks for the stability of the country and the welfare of the Somali people, who are already facing a dire humanitarian situation and precarious security conditions.

The Secretary-General urges the Federal Government of Somalia and all federal member state leaders to engage in dialogue and hold the planned summit urgently and without preconditions to resolve their differences on the electoral process and reach consensus on the way forward. He welcomes the commitment of Somali leaders to the 17 September electoral model and calls on them to agree quickly on its swift implementation and the holding of elections without further delay.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support Somalia towards peace, stability and prosperity.

