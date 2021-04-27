Secretary-General Deeply Concerned about Recent Armed Clashes in Somalia

SG/SM/20701

26 APRIL 2021

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the recent armed clashes in Mogadishu. He reiterates his call for all Somali stakeholders to refrain from further violence and resolve their differences through dialogue and compromise.

The Secretary-General urges all Somali stakeholders to resume negotiations immediately and forge an agreement based on the 17 September 2020 Electoral Model and Baidoa proposals.