14 Oct 2019

Secretary-General Condemns Mortar Attack against Airport, Peacekeepers in Somalia

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 13 Oct 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19811

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the mortar attack of 13 October against the Aden Adde International Airport that hit the compounds of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and the United Nations. He wishes a quick recovery to all those injured.

The Secretary-General reiterates his strong support to all United Nations colleagues in Somalia. He reaffirms that the United Nations remains determined to support the Federal Government of Somalia and all Somalis in their pursuit of peace and stability.

For information media. Not an official record.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.