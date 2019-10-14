Secretary-General Condemns Mortar Attack against Airport, Peacekeepers in Somalia

SG/SM/19811

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the mortar attack of 13 October against the Aden Adde International Airport that hit the compounds of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and the United Nations. He wishes a quick recovery to all those injured.

The Secretary-General reiterates his strong support to all United Nations colleagues in Somalia. He reaffirms that the United Nations remains determined to support the Federal Government of Somalia and all Somalis in their pursuit of peace and stability.

