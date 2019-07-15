Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack in Somalia

SG/SM/19663

12 JULY 2019

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the terrorist attack that took place on 12 July in Somalia’s port city of Kismayo.

He expresses his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the support and solidarity of the United Nations with the people of Somalia in their pursuit of a peaceful future.

