Secretary-General Condemns Attacks in Somalia

SG/SM/21510

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns today’s attacks in Beletweyne, HirShabelle, perpetrated by Al-Shabaab, which resulted in many casualties, including State officials.

He extends his condolences to the families of the bereaved, as well as the Government and people of Somalia. He wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to work with regional and other international actors in supporting the people and Government of Somalia on their path toward a peaceful Somalia.