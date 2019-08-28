28 Aug 2019

Secretary-General Appoints Adam Abdelmoula of Sudan Deputy Special Representative, United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 28 Aug 2019 View Original

SG/A/1900-BIO/5245

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Adam Abdelmoula of Sudan, as well as a national of the United States, as his Deputy Special Representative for Somalia, where he will also serve as the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM). He will succeed George Conway of Canada who served as Acting Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator since April, and to whom the Secretary‑General is grateful for his dedication and service in Somalia.

Currently Director of the United Nations Human Rights Council and Treaty Mechanisms Divisions at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Mr. Abdelmoula brings over 30 years of experience in development, rule of law, human rights and security. From 2013 to 2016, he served as Country Director of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq, and from 2010 to 2013 as Resident Coordinator in Kuwait and Syria.

In his earlier career, Mr. Abdelmoula served as the Chief of Middle East and North Africa Section in OHCHR and held various assignments with the United Nations in Liberia, Iraq and Somalia.

Mr. Abdelmoula holds an LLB in Common Law and Islamic Law from the University of Khartoum, an LLM in International Law from Harvard Law School and a PhD in Public International Law from Georgetown University.

For information media. Not an official record.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.