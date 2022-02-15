Second ERC aid aircraft arrives in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, 14th February, 2022 (WAM) -- A second humanitarian aircraft, which is part of the air bridge of the Emirate’s Red Crescent (ERC), travelled to Mogadishu to provide aid to Somali people affected by drought, upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The aircraft was loaded with 40 tonnes of basic food supplies, dates and food supplements for children.

The ERC is also providing water to displaced people in their current locations and digging wells in areas suffering from water scarcity.

An ERC delegation recently arrived in Somalia to oversee the provision of aid to beneficiaries. It is also inspecting the current conditions of displaced people and assessing their needs.

On its arrival, the ERC delegation began providing water stored in large tanks and arranged for contractors to dig wells in areas suffering from a lack of water.

The ERC stressed that its related programmes support the UAE’s humanitarian and relief efforts to assist the Somali people.

WAM/Lina ibrahim/Hazem Hussein