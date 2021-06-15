Seasonal Forecast - Summary for Decision Makers (June to September 2020)

Rainfall and Temperatures

June to September is an important season for Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, and Uganda. A wetter than usual season is forecasted for western and central Sudan, southwestern Ethiopia, southeastern South Sudan, western Kenya, eastern and central Uganda. The rest of the region is expected to receive the usual rainfall, except for a limited area of coastal of Somalia, where less than usual rain is expected.

An early start of the rains is expected over central and southern Sudan, central and southeastern Ethiopia, South Sudan, southern Eritrea and western Kenya. A delayed start of the rains is expected in eastern Somalia and Ethiopia, Djibouti, northern Eritrea, northern Sudan and Uganda.

A warmer than usual season is expected in northern and central Sudan, coastal parts of the region from Eritrea to Tanzania, central Ethiopia, Burundi, Rwanda, and western South Sudan. A colder than usual season is expected for the central parts of the region, including central and eastern South Sudan, western Ethiopia, and Lake Victoria basin.

Considering the ongoing simultaneous emergencies affecting the region, including floods, the desert locust invasion and the COVID19 pandemic, regional and national authorities are encouraged to use this seasonal forecast to adjust contingency plans, and to update them