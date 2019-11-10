School infrastructure boost, the European Union hands over new schools and classrooms in Somaliland

Today, about 10,000 children (50% girls) in Somaliland will have access to expanded quality education through improved learning environment, thanks to the school infrastructure support provided by the European Union. School facilities comprising 10 new schools, 65 new classrooms, 30 renovated classrooms and school furniture were handed over to the Somaliland Ministry of Education and Science at a ceremony held in Mandheera, Sahil region.

The event was graced by the Vice President of Somaliland H.E. Abdirahman Abdilahi Ismail, the EU Ambassador H.E. Nicolas Berlanga Martinez, the Minister of Education and Science Mr. Osman Jama Adan, implementing partners among other stakeholders.

During the handover ceremony, the Minister of Education and Science Hon. Osman Jama Adan said, “Our appreciation goes to the European Union for its consistent support towards the implementation of our Education Sector Strategic Plan. Improved school facilities are necessary to attract and retain children in school. It is also an important ingredient in our quest to provide quality education to the children in Somaliland.

At the event, European Union Ambassador H.E. Ambassador Nicolas Berlanga Martinez reaffirmed EU's continued support to the education sector in Somaliland and said ''The support provided in these schools in the form of physical facilities, teacher training and school supplies among others is set to provide a conducive learning environment that promotes wholesome development of learners. This is part of EU's effort to promote access to quality education that nurtures human development"

“The school infrastructure development has mainly occurred in remote rural areas and this will expand education opportunities for the most marginalized children in Somaliland. We will work towards improving quality of education as well as capacity of the education system” Said Mr. Mohamud Mohamed Hassan, the Save the Children Country Director.

Education stakeholders will convene in Hargeisa on 11-12 November to jointly review progress of the Somaliland Education Sector against the five years Education Sector Strategic Plan (2017-2021 ESSP).

Background

European Union support to Somaliland education sector is through Horumarinta Elmiga Programme. In its third phase since 2012 and with a total budget of 23.4 million Euros, the programme targets to deliver education services across Somaliland with focus on basic and secondary education, teacher training, education system strengthening and vocational training. Support reflects full alignment with the successive Education Sector Strategic Plans.