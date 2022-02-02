Save the Children Somalia: Drought rapid needs assessment - Preliminary findings (January 2022)

BACKGROUND

Many households in Somalia already face widening food consumption gaps and diminished coping capacity due to the current drought. The incidence of food insecurity, acute malnutrition among children and outbreak of common diseases has imminently increased. Millions of Somali families facing deteriorating food consumption have started applying the hardest coping strategies. A further worsening situation is expected in the coming months of February - March 2022 due to the impact of a fourth-consecutive failed or below average rainfall and forecasted “La Nina” climate scenario. Critical food shortage and loss of income generating activities is expected.

Save the Children Somalia country office has conducted an in-depth multi-sectoral rapid needs assessment to understand the current gap and needs of household food security, health, nutrition, water, hygiene, education, child protection and displacement. Female headed households, households with people with disability, families living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps and refugees are expected to be disproportionately affected by the drought.

METHODOLOGY

A nationally representative cross-sectional data was conducted comprising 15 regions of the 18 regions in FGS and Somaliland (Awdal, Sool, Sanaag, Waqoyi Galbed, Toghder, Nugaal, Mudug, Karkar, Hiran, Galgaduud, Bakool, Bay, Gedo, Mudug and Lower Shebelle); 46 districts covering all livelihood zones and 5.2 million people or 33% of the entire Somali population across Somalia. This was represented by randomly and systematically selected 1,770 households (HHs).