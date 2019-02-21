Safety Audit Report - Baidoa, Bay Region November 2018

INTRODUCTION

ACTED’ CCCM team and WOCCA, the Protection partner, conducted a Safety Audit assessment at 35 IDP Camps in Baidoa on 6th and 7th November 2018. There are 391 IDP camps in Baidoa according to the CCCM master list. The majority of these IDP camps are overcrowded, self-settled makeshift bushes made of locally available materials such as plastics and worn out clothes. The majority of displaced population comes from rural villages in Bai and Bakools regions: push factors for displacement in these areas are the prolonged drought mixed with diffuse insecurity in South West Regions of Somalia.

The provision of basic necessities such as food, water and shelter becomes necessary to sustain life and dignity. Safety audits assessments enable humanitarian actors to identify observable risks and assess specific vulnerabilities of displaced populations living in the settlements. This Safety Audit is the first one conducted by ACTED in Baidoa. Specifically, the assessment was undertaken with the following objectives:

• To observe and evaluate site level protection/GBV risks associated to the camp layout, camp infrastructures and services such WASH, shelter as well as safety and security;

• To understand vulnerabilities that make affected population more expose to GBV risks, particularly women and girls;

• To recommend mitigation measures to be taken collectively by humanitarian actors to reduce the identified risks and/or vulnerabilities identified.

The findings from the safety audit were presented by ACTED during a participatory workshop that was organized in Baidoa on 28th and 29th January with more than 30 partners and local authorities attending. Feedbacks given by participants were incorporated in this report as recommendations for possible mitigation actions to be taken by service providers in the sites.

The CCCM team will regularly follow up on the implementation of recommendations and will monitor the effectiveness of mitigation measures implemented and identify new risks that might need to be addressed in the next round of GBV Safety Audit, scheduled in May 2019. The report and the annexes will be disseminated among the humanitarian community, local authorities and service providers to advocate for measures aiming at improving safety and living conditions in the sites and equal access to services for the affected population.