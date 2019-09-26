Safety Audit Factsheet - Hargeisa, June 2019

ACTED conducted the first round of safety audit in June 2019 in 16 IDP sites in Hargeisa. The goal of the exercise was to evaluate site level GBV risks associated to the physical structure, camp layout and provision of critical services. Safety audits assessments enable humanitarian actors to identify observable risks and assess specific vulnerabilities of displaced population living in settlements. This factsheet contains an overview of key findings gathered during data collection and it provides actionable recommendations to reduce the identified GBV risks and vulnerabilities. Among the priority needs of the IDPs living in settlements as stated by the participants, are access to Health, water, education, sanitation and hygiene. The findings from the safety audit were presented by ACTED during a CCCM Sector Meeting in Hargeisa on the 12th September 2019.

Key Findings