26 Sep 2019

Safety Audit Factsheet - Hargeisa, June 2019

from ACTED, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
26 Sep 2019
Download PDF (821.66 KB)

ACTED conducted the first round of safety audit in June 2019 in 16 IDP sites in Hargeisa. The goal of the exercise was to evaluate site level GBV risks associated to the physical structure, camp layout and provision of critical services. Safety audits assessments enable humanitarian actors to identify observable risks and assess specific vulnerabilities of displaced population living in settlements. This factsheet contains an overview of key findings gathered during data collection and it provides actionable recommendations to reduce the identified GBV risks and vulnerabilities. Among the priority needs of the IDPs living in settlements as stated by the participants, are access to Health, water, education, sanitation and hygiene. The findings from the safety audit were presented by ACTED during a CCCM Sector Meeting in Hargeisa on the 12th September 2019.

Key Findings

  • None of the sites has protective physical structures surrounding the sites.

  • Out of 16 sites assessed, 9 are planned sites whereas the remaining 7 sites are self-settled. These sites are characterized by poor shelter conditions and insecure/unstable land tenure and residents leave under constant threat of eviction.

  • Out of the 16 sites assessed, 11 sites have public lighting, but in none of the site public lighting is sufficient to adequately meet the needs of the IDP population.

  • Out of the 16 sites assessed, only 5 sites have space to easily walk between shelters and other structures.

  • The shelters for most of the selfsettled sites are the traditional Somali “buul” which are made of fabric, sticks, carton or improvised materials that can’t withstand strong gale-force wind and heavy rains.

  • Out of the 16 sites assessed, only 5 sites have shelters built of solid materials and have secure locks with doors and with private sleeping areas.

  • All the 16 sites have shelters housing more than six people and have multiple families sharing the same shelter.

