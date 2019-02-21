21 Feb 2019

Safety Audit Factsheet - Garowe, November 2018

from ACTED, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
Published on 30 Nov 2018
Between 12thto 15th Nov 2018 ACTED CCCM team in cooperation with GBV partners Muslim Aid, TASS, UNHCR and together with representatives from Mowdafa (Ministry of Women Development and Family Affairs) conducted a Safety Audit assessment in 21 in IDPs site in Garowe, Puntland. Safety audits assessments enable humanitarian actors to identify observable risks and assess specific vulnerabilities of displaced population living in settlements as well as to elaborate recommendations with mitigation actions to be taken to address these risks and vulnerabilities. This Safety Audit is the second one conducted by ACTED in Garowe settlements: the first one took place in June 2018.

Key Findings

  • 3 sites have street or solar lights. In 4 sites, community uses generators for few hours at night. The rest of the sites are dark at night

  • 3 sites are planned sites with transitional shelters. The remaining sites are overcrowded and self-settled

  • None of the sites has a protective physical structure surrounding the site areas

  • In most of the sites shelters are the traditional “bul”: structures made out of fabric, carton or improvised material.

  • Only in 3 sites shelters are constructed with solid material and have lockable doors

  • In 19 sites out of 21 assessed, there are shelters that host more than 6 people. In 20 sites out of 21 assessed there are shelters that host more than one family

  • In 17 out of the 21 sites assessed the water point is located inside the sites

  • In 20 sites out of the 21 assessed latrines are built with solid material but need rehabilitation as currently in not good conditions

  • During FGDs both adult women and adolescent girls stated that incidents of violence occur in places when they go to collect firewood

  • Most of the sites don’t have security personnel responsible for the protection of the site population

  • There are no markets in the sites, only small shops with limited stock: people cover a long distance to get to the main market in Garowe town, therefore access to market is a challenge for the IDP population.

  • Women and girls go to the town for domestic labor for a living

  • In 12 sites there are active Community based protection committees or GBV focal points, and in 15 sites NGOs provide GBV services

  • During the FGD, girls reported to have less access to information about services available compared to women

  • Only in 16 sites out of the 21 assessed some of the latrines are lockable from the inside

  • In none of the sites there are separate bathing/latrine facilities for females and males

  • In 12 sites there is nearby health facilities that can provide emergency care during the day, free of charge, but during the night these facilities are closed. In case of emergencies during the night, the affected population must get assistance at the Main Hospital in Garowe town.

  • During FGD, women reported lack of transportation as big obstacle for women to get access to health care, especially in case of overnight emergencies and especially for particularly vulnerable women or pregnant mothers.

  • Primary school in the sites stops at grade 4 and there are no schools providing secondary education for the affected population

  • During FGD girls reported that their families can`t afford school fees to complete primary education or to proceed with secondary education

