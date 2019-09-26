Safety Audit Factsheet - Galbedka IDP Sites, Kismayo, July 2019

INTRODUCTION

Between 13th to 19th June, ACTED and its partner SADO in coordination with JRIA, conducted a Safety Audit Assessment in 40 IDPs site in Galbedka, Kismayo town, as part of their Camp Management activities in the area. Kismayo town has four IDP section with a total of 133 IDP sites and a population of 70,000 individuals. The IDPs are mostly displaced from the middle and lower juba regions by military operations, seasonal flooding’s and droughts. Due to land unavailability and urban expansion, the IDPs self-settled in sub-standard sites on either government lands or privately owned land, without a formalized land tenure agreement. This precarious situations lead to frequent evictions and a very volatile context.

The CCCM cluster in collaboration with competent government agencies have introduced coordination mechanism between various actors through regular meetings and mapping of services done by Camp Management agencies. This Safety Audit is the third one conducted by ACTED in Kismayo. The first one was conducted in June 2018 whereas the second one was conducted in December 2018.

Safety audits assessments enable humanitarian actors to identify observable risks and assess specific vulnerabilities of displaced population living in settlements. Specifically, the objectives of the assessments were:

• To observe and evaluate site level protection/GBV risk associated to the camp layout, camp infrastructures and services such WASH, shelter as well as safety and security;

• To understand vulnerabilities that make affected population more expose to GBV risks, particularly women and girls;

• To recommend mitigation measures to be taken collectively by humanitarian actors to reduce the identified risks and/or vulnerabilities identified.

The analysis of findings from safety audits has been used to provide recommendations for possible mitigation actions to be taken both by ACTED and other service providers in the sites. The CCCM team will regularly follow up on the implementation of recommendations and in the next round of GBV Safety Audit, scheduled in December 2019 will monitor the effectiveness of any mitigation measures implemented and identify new risks that might need to be addressed. The report and the annexes to this report will be disseminated in order to advocate with the humanitarian community and service providers to improve the physical safety and living conditions in the sites, as well as distribution of and access to services for the affected populations. On 4th August 2019, IOM organized a one day workshop in Kismayo where findings from the both IOM and ACTED/SADO Safety Audit were presented to partners and local authorities. This report takes into considerations and account all the feedback, comments and recommendations provided by the stakeholders at the consultative workshop.