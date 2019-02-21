Safety Audit Factsheet - Baidoa, November 2018

ACTED CCCM team, in cooperation with its Protection partner WOCCA, conducted a Safety Audit assessment in 35 IDP sites in Baidoa between 6 th and 8th November 2018. Safety audits assessments enable humanitarian actors to identify observable risks and assess specific vulnerabilities of displaced population living in settlements as well as to elaborate recommendations with mitigation actions to be taken to address these risks and vulnerabilities. This Safety Audit is the first one conducted by ACTED in this 35 settlements in Baidoa. The findings from safety audit were presented by ACTED during a participatory workshop that had been organized in Baidoa on 28th and 29th January with more than 30 partners and local authorities attending.

Key Findings

All sites are overcrowded and selfsettled. Fire risk is high due to the proximity of shelters and inexistent camp layout and design. Only 3 sites have public lighting systems.

34 out of 35 sites don’t have physical structures surrounding the site and don’t have entry and exist gates hence can be accessed from everywhere.

Shelters in the sites are “buul”. Only 2 sites have shelters built with solid material, and only in 3 sites there are shelters that have lockable doors.

Most of the shelter are overcrowded and don’t have or internal partition to enhance privacy: in 8 sites shelters host more than 6 individuals and in 6 sites there are multiple families sharing shelters.

Out of 35 IDP sites assessed only 4 have water sources (shallow well and water tanks)

Most of the camps don’t have access to drinking water and IDPS walk more than 500m looking for water.

Use of traditionally three stones for cooking fire set makes fire risks high in the sites.

There are no markets in or near most of the sites but some of the IDPs have small shops that sell food and vegetables. Accessibility to town markets is limited during the rainy season because of poor conditions of the road.

Goosite IDP camp is the only site with a police station less than 10 minutes’ walk from the site. The other sites have police posts nearby, but farther than 10 minute-walks.

Protection/GBV risks are high during night and when women walk long distances to look for firewood, as reported during KII and FGD.

WOCCA GBV case workers are active in all the 35 sites

GBV referral pathways are available for the sites assessed.

All the sites have latrines: in 28 sites latrines are built with solid material; in 31 sites latrines are lockable from the inside and in 14 sites latrines are considered.

There are no health centers in the sites but mobile health and nutrition teams served the camps weekly.

There are also Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Centers near the sites: in the most serious cases, when the MCH center has not enough capacity to support, patients are referred to Baidoa regional hospital.

There are also private hospitals or health facilities close to the sites but most of IDPs can’t afford these services.

The provision of quality and free education for women and girls plays a critical role in the fight against harmful traditional practices and early marriage and improve the economic status of the family