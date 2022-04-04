On safer ground: Supporting efforts to make Somalia free of explosive remnants of war

Dhabad and Galdogob – Out of fear, the people of Dhabad and Galdogob, in northern Somalia, barely ventured out to the fields near their homes. The risks were too great and well-known to locals: walking in those areas was lethal, with at least a dozen people and animals said to have been killed or seriously injured by explosive hazards scattered around their villages since the 1990s. In addition, livelihoods were impacted.

“Many cars and camels were destroyed due to landmines and people could not farm,” says the Mayor of the Galdogob district, Abdighafar Ibrahim Ahmed.

The situation changed over recent years – today, local residents can leave their homes, walk safely, and resume normal-life activities in cleared sites. This is thanks to a project funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) with support from the HALO Trust, titled ‘Community-based mine action as a means to promote peace and stability in Somalia.’

“This [demining] work is essential and needs to be expanded,” says Mayor Ahmed.

The situation in Dhabad and Galdogob is not an uncommon one around the country, nor are the hopes of the latter’s mayor.

After three decades of armed conflict, explosive remnants of war and landmines are scattered throughout Somalia and to deadly effect, with an estimated 1,740 Somalis having been killed or injured because of them. Since 2007, UNMAS has been working in Somalia to reduce the threat posed by explosive ordnance on civilians – rockets, small army ammunition, projectiles, hand grenades, missiles – and raise awareness of the risk these pose.

Until 2020, UNMAS’ work was limited to Jubaland, South West State, Hirshabelle and parts of Galmudug. But, after receiving victim reports and requests for support by the local authorities in Dhabad and Galdogob – two districts in the Federal Member States of Galmudug and Puntland – UNMAS sent a team to assess the situation.