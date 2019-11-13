Rome-based Agencies Resilience Initiative: Strengthening the resilience of livelihoods in protracted crises in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Niger and Somalia - 2017 Annual Report

1.Global Component

The Rome-Based Agencies (RBA) Resilience Initiative contributes to sustainably improve the food security and increase the resilience capacity to shocks and stressors of food insecure households, with a specific focus on vulnerable women and children, in protracted and recurrent crises affected-regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Niger and Somalia.

1.1 Activities

During year one (January 2017 – December 2017), the Global RBA team focused on the initial planning, ensuring coherence and coordination of efforts as well asshared ownership of evidence-based gender sensitive interventions. The RBAs and other actors at the global, national and field level in the targeted regions harmonized their interventions, cooperating in the initial planning of innovative and resilience-building programming, with the aim of strengthening the quality of the joint interventions and sustainability of the impacts at field level.

As part of the RBA global-level engagement, FAO, IFAD, and WFP HQ teams supported the programme development through both in-country and remote assistance. For example, this was done by providing technical inputs and guidance to the development of the project formulation and design, baseline establishment and M&E log frames, documentation and reporting. Moreover, several field missions to support the inception phase of the project (further information provided below through specific immediate outcomes) were conducted.

In support of the ultimate outcome of this resilience initiative, the RBA Master Logic Model (Annex 1a) shows the global level RBA efforts focused on two main pillars: i) strengthening RBA, government and stakeholders’ capacities to increase sustainable livelihoods resilience for food security and nutrition (1110); and ii) improving the capacity to manage knowledge management to develop an evidence-based approach to resilience and food security and nutrition (1120). Outputs of the first year for both pillars are presented below:

Pillar 1 – Strengthened RBA, government and stakeholders’ capacities to increase sustainable livelihoods resilience for food security and nutrition (Immediate Outcome 1110)

a) 1111 – Dedicated trainings on RBA analysis, programming and measurement tools and approaches for resilience provided to RBA, governments and partners.

Output 1111 contributes to strengthening RBA, government and stakeholders’ capacities.

During year 1, FAO implemented a support mission to the DRC for the RIMA roll-out as well coordination and backstopping missions to the DRC and Niger; WFP provided in-country technical trainings of trainers for SLP and CBPP implementation in the DRC, and supported Niger planning process through the Regional Bureau in Dakar.

b) 1112 – Direct technical and operational support provided to country offices, national and local authorities and partners for the implementation of the programme through in-country missions or remote support.

Under this component and to complement Output 1111 (above), strategic and technical support was provided by all three Agencies to the RBA country teams in the use of the analytical and planning instruments to strengthen the formulation and design of the joint country programmes as part of the inception phase.

c) 1113 – Technical and policy assistance for developing multi-year resilience strategies and programmes led by government and local authorities provided.

The first year of the joint RBA project was dedicated to initial planning and formulation of the country programmes, thus assistance and development of multi-year resilience strategies and programmes for governments is premature. This activity is scheduled for later in the project.